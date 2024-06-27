Classic cars draw admirers at the Show and Shine Car Show in Wadleigh Park in 2023. The event returns to Oregon Trail Days from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Saturday, July 6.
Vale’s Oregon Trail Days offers fun in park, quilts, dancing and more

The 2024 Oregon Trail Days offers four days of activities in Vale, in Wadleigh Park and throughout town. Here’s the schedule from the Vale Chamber of Commerce:

 Wednesday, July 3

10 a.m.- 6 p.m.  Vendors in the Park

10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Open Horse Shoe

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nikki Kraus Photo Booth

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Entertainment in the Park

3-5 p.m. Rubber Duck Race Wadleigh Park

Thursday, July 4                            

7-11 a.m. Lions Club Breakfast, Grand Marshal event

(Grand Marshal breakfast line is at 9:30 a.m., with ceremony at 10 a.m.)

8:30 a.m. 1M/5K/10D Race, starts at Vale Pool

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Open Horse Shoes

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Vendors in the Park

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Quilt Show at Vale Senior Center

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nikki Kraus Photo Booth

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Entertainment in the Park

2-5 p.m. Kids Fun Day Wadleigh Park

5 p.m. 4th of July Parade

9 p.m. Mal’s Street Dance

Friday, July 5                          

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Vendors in the Park

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Quilt Show, Vale Senior Center

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sassy Sheilas v. Buff Blokes, VHS

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nikki Kraus Photo Booth

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dunk Tank

9 p.m. Mal’s Street Dance

Saturday, July 6

8 a.m. Volleyball tourney

9-11 a.m. Dog Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m.  Vendors in the Park

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Show & Shine Car Show

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Quilt Show, Senior Center

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nikki Kraus Photo Booth

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Entertainment in the Park

12-7 p.m. Hispanic Heritage fundraiser at St. Patricks

9 p.m. Mal’s Street Dance

