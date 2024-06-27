Vale’s Oregon Trail Days offers fun in park, quilts, dancing and more

The 2024 Oregon Trail Days offers four days of activities in Vale, in Wadleigh Park and throughout town. Here’s the schedule from the Vale Chamber of Commerce:
Wednesday, July 3
10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Vendors in the Park
10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Open Horse Shoe
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nikki Kraus Photo Booth
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Entertainment in the Park
3-5 p.m. Rubber Duck Race Wadleigh Park
Thursday, July 4
7-11 a.m. Lions Club Breakfast, Grand Marshal event
(Grand Marshal breakfast line is at 9:30 a.m., with ceremony at 10 a.m.)
8:30 a.m. 1M/5K/10D Race, starts at Vale Pool
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Open Horse Shoes
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Vendors in the Park
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Quilt Show at Vale Senior Center
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nikki Kraus Photo Booth
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Entertainment in the Park
2-5 p.m. Kids Fun Day Wadleigh Park
5 p.m. 4th of July Parade
9 p.m. Mal’s Street Dance
Friday, July 5
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Vendors in the Park
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Quilt Show, Vale Senior Center
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sassy Sheilas v. Buff Blokes, VHS
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nikki Kraus Photo Booth
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dunk Tank
9 p.m. Mal’s Street Dance
Saturday, July 6
8 a.m. Volleyball tourney
9-11 a.m. Dog Show
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Vendors in the Park
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Show & Shine Car Show
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Quilt Show, Senior Center
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nikki Kraus Photo Booth
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Entertainment in the Park
12-7 p.m. Hispanic Heritage fundraiser at St. Patricks
9 p.m. Mal’s Street Dance
