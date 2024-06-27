Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of June 27, 2024

Multiple Family Estate Sale

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 28th, 29th, and 30th from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

650 Butler Blvd Ontario, OR.

Antique trunks (9), crocks, depression glassware, canning jars (vintage and current), furniture, tools, lawn and shop equipment, saddles, boots, men’s and women’s clothing, Christmas decor and wrap, fishing rods and reels, washer/dryer, flat screen TVs, vintage/ antiques – enormous selection of items.

*****

For Rent

Nice 2 bedroom home in Nyssa. Monthly rent $1,100. Deposit $1,000. For more info, call 209-404-9072.

*****

Now Hiring

Dentinger’s Feed and Seed is seeking to hire a full time yard associate, must be 18 years old. Pay rate is $18 an hour. Call 541-473-3295 for more info.

*****

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.