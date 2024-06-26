Fast-moving, fierce thunderstorm hammers Nyssa

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. Wednesday: Photos capture damage to Nyssa area – new photos added.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: Message from Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret: “Please everyone stay home unless it is absolutely necessary alot of the roads are flooded and dangerous right now. By being out it is hindering our cleanup efforts so for your own safety and ours stay home. Thank you.”

NYSSA – A ferocious thunderstorm that rolled over Malheur County early in the afternoon of Wednesday, June 26, snapped power lines, broke canal banks, triggered flooding and damaged buildings.

Nyssa was particularly hard hit. The National Weather Service in Boise estimated that as the storm rolled over the town it packed winds of between 60 and 70 mph.

Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson said there is widespread flooding in Nyssa from storm drains that were inundated with rain. Flooding impacted North Third Street and Chestnut Avenue and North Second Street and Green Avenue.

Johnson said there was at least one canal break on Grand Avenue between Nyssa and Adrian.

Johnson said there were no known injuries.

He said power lines are down across Nyssa “in various places.”

He said the storm ripped the roof off an onion shed and blocked a road while a shop roof also collapsed.

Johnson said that three sheriff’s deputies and Lt. Rich Harriman, Malheur County emergency services coordinator, responded to Nyssa to evaluate damage and help with cleanup efforts.

Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou said the storm “wrecked havoc” across town.

“The winds hit pretty hard and the storm came through fast and furious and was gone as fast as it came,” he said.

Ballou said the town was without power and the storm knocked down power lines and trees.

Idaho Power reported more than 700 people are without power in the Nyssa area.

Annie Meyer, an Idaho Power Corporations communications specialist, said crews have been deployed to the area to begin work to restore power. She said power could be restored by early evening Wednesday.

“That could change but that is what we are projecting,” said Meyer.

A building at Oregon Trail Produce south of Nyssa shows damage after a severe thunderstorm moved through the area on Wednesday, June 26. The storm knocked out power to the area, downed countless trees and damaged several buildings. (Submitted photo)

A severe thunderstorm that moved through Nyssa on Wednesday, June 26, left several streets flooded. The storm knocked out power to the area, downed countless trees and damaged several buildings. (CARLYN MARTIN photo)

Trees on the campus of Nyssa Elementary School took a beating from a severe thunderstorm that moved through Nyssa on Wednesday, June 26, left several streets flooded. The storm knocked out power to the area, downed countless trees and damaged several buildings. (CARLYN MARTIN photo)

Debris blocks Fairview Drive north of Grand Avenue after a thunderstorm moved through the area on Wednesday, June 26. The National Weather Service said winds reached 70 mph. The scene is south of Nyssa. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special. to the Enterprise)

Tree limbs litter the Nyssa Elementary School campus after a thunderstorm moved through the area on Wednesday, June 26. The National Weather Service said winds reached 70 mph. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special. to the Enterprise)

Power poles and lines block Highway 201 just south of Nyssa on Wednesday, June 26. A thunderstorm with winds up to 70 mph moved through the area about midday Wednesday, causing widespread damage. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

M&W Market in downtown Nyssa sustained damage when a severe thunderstorm moved through the area on Wednesday, June 26. (MALHEUR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE photo)

