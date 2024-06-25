Malheur County warned of thunderstorms starting early Wednesday; La Pine facing growing wildfire

Malheur County is under a red flag warning for the risk of thunderstorms starting early Wednesday, June 26, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued the warning Tuesday afternoon, with scattered thunderstorms expected starting around 3 a.m. There will be low humidity and sustained winds through early afternoon.

Meantime, fire crews on Tuesday evening were trying to check a rapidly spreading wildfire that covered approximately 250 acres in La Pine by late afternoon. Gov. Tina Kotek declared an emergency as the blaze continued to move northeast. Her action cleared the way for extra fire crews to head to the community, which is south of Bend on U.S. 97.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for some subdivisions and campgrounds.

Conditions for rapid fire growth prompted the warning for the Malheur County area.

Bill Wojcik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, said that during this time of year, fuels, grass and weeds are dry and more susceptible to fire. The thunderstorms, low humidity, and gusty winds forecast for Wednesday afternoon, along with dry fuels, are “favorable conditions” for a fire to start, according to Wojcik.

“Stronger winds, lower humidities, that combination is also a concern,” he said.



Wojcik reiterated the importance of the red flag warning, calling it a “heads up” for the community to be alert to the fire danger through Wednesday

Wojcik said homeowners in areas with dry fuels to be especially watchful.

“If you see smoke in the distance, just be cautious that a fire could spread,” he said.

