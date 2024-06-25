Drug diversion cash won’t make big impact in Malheur County

VALE – The state plans to channel millions to counties in Oregon to help fund addiction-related programs but the funding won’t make much of an impact in Malheur County, officials say.

Malheur County is eligible for only $150,000.

The state is ready to allot $18 million to help fund “deflection” programs to help those struggling with substance abuse and other behavioral health challenges.

The money is tied to the House Bill 4002, passed by the Legislature earlier this year, that revokes portions of Ballot Measure 110, the controversial law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of illegal narcotics.

The legislation restored criminal penalties for possession of a minor amount of illegal drugs such as methamphetamine or fentanyl. The new provisions take effect Sept. 1.

As part of the reform, the state launched the Oregon Behavioral Deflection Program to issue grants to counties to offset the costs of substance abuse treatment. Under the program, police are encouraged to offer a deflection program to an offender to stay out of jail Such a diversion is voluntary.

The program, administered by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, already initiated one round of grant applications but a second round is now open.

The funding formula used by the commission is based on a county’s Medicaid population, number of overdoses, arrests and its percentage of unhoused, according to Ken Sanchagrin, executive director of the justice commission.

Under the funding formula, a county can receive not less than $150,000.

So far 23 Oregon counties “opted in” to the program and applied for grant money.

The money won’t create a comprehensive treatment agenda locally, said Travis Johnson, Malheur County sheriff.

“We are trying to figure out what to do with the money,” said Johnson.

Johnson said while $150,000 “is a lot of money,” the funds won’t cover key pieces of a diversion program, such as a program coordinator.

“Trying to figure out how to spend the $150,000 to get something out of it will be difficult,” he said.

A countywide deflection program would include police from Nyssa, Ontario, the sheriff’s office, the Oregon State Police and behavioral health agencies such as Lifeways, said Johnson.

Johnsons said police have met “a couple of times to try to figure out a plan.”

“But until we get a crisis center put up, and we are able to have some accountability to get them into those services, it won’t fix the problem. At least not right away,” said Johnson.

A crisis center to treat those struggling with addiction and behavioral health challenges is on the horizon in Ontario. Lifeways is poised to construct a medical center in Ontario later this year.

Ryan Keck, Oregon Criminal Justice Commission deputy director, acknowledged a “low ceiling” regarding money for counites such as Malheur.

“We understand the limitations,” he said.

He said places like Malheur County could use the $150,000 for planning next steps.

Baker County has already received a state grant for the deflection programs, said sheriff Travis Ash.

Ash said his office is coordinating with New Directions Northwest, a Baker City substance abuse and behavioral health treatment center.

He said a coordinator for the program in Baker County would most likely be assigned to his office.

In Union County, Sheriff Cody Bowen, isn’t applying for the grant monies.

“We don’t have any resources available here in Union County to facilitate a program like that,” he said.

Bowen said the grant “does absolutely nothing.”

Bowen said he favors the deflection program idea.

“I’ve listened to some great programs in other places with a lot more money and a lot more people to facilitate and it sounds like it is working,” he said.

Bowen said the new legislation still lacks consequences for offenders.

“The amount of people who voluntarily enter treatment is next to zero,” he said.

Johnson said the state money could be used to leverage existing upgrades to the sheriff’s office computer system.

The new software, he said, is capable of tracking arrests linked to substance abuse.

“We could build an interface with Lifeways where they can see real time data on people we are having contact with,” he said.

Johnson said the state money could also help pay wages for employees already doing deflection work, such as those working in the Malheur County’s Jail’s diversion program.

