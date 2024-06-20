Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of June 20, 2024

Now Hiring – Part-time farm and ranch hand needed. Housing and utilities are provided. Retired or semi-retired preferred. Contact Mark @ 541-823-2426.

*****

For Rent

Nice 2 bedroom home in Nyssa. Monthly rent $1,100. Deposit $1,000.

For more info, call 209-404-9072.

*****

Downsizing Estate Sale

Thursday and Friday June 20-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2510 Lauren Drive in Ontario – down from Bi-Mart. Multiple items to choose from.

*****

Multiple Family Estate Sale

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 28th, 29th, and 30th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

650 Butler Blvd Ontario, OR.

Antique trunks (9), crocks, depression glassware, canning jars (vintage and current), furniture, tools, lawn and shop equipment, saddles, boots, men’s and women’s clothing, Christmas decor and wrap, fishing rods and reels, washer/dryer, flat screen TVs, vintage/ antiques – enormous selection of items.

*****

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.