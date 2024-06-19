Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of June 19, 2024

Rocky Mountain Towers proposes to construct a 150’ Self Support Tower at 4557 John Day Hwy, Vale, OR 97918, 44 05 23.11 N 117 19 34.06 W, Site Name Haymaker Gulch, FCC ASR file# A1286300. Interested persons may review the application at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the FCC ASR file# listed above. In accordance with the FCC’s rule 47 CFR §14.4(c), Rocky Mountain Towers hereby solicits public comment concerning its proposed site and any impacts it may have upon the environment. Requests for Further Environmental Review should be submitted online. Instructions can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Paper copies may be sent to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. Requests should also be sent to: Rocky Mountain Towers. ATTENTION: Shannon Morrelli, 9120 Doc Bar Ct, Elk Grove, CA, 95624. For your comments to receive full and timely consideration, they should be received at the addresses above within 30 days of the date of this notice and reference FCC ASR file# A1286300.

Published June 19, 2024.

*****

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 3236 NW 11TH AVE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

AMERISAVE MORTGAGE CORPORATION

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF DANIEL KOLKA; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF DANIEL KOLKA; TABETHA KOLKA; VERONICA KOLKA DAVIS; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3236 NW 11TH AVE, ONTARIO, OR 97914

Defendants

Case No. 24CV15353

SUMMONS

DEFENDANTS

TO DEFENDANTS THE ESTATE OF DANIEL KOLKA; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF DANIEL KOLKA; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 3236 NW 11TH AVE, ONTARIO, OR 97914:

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 45 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: May 17, 2024 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Michael J. Page

Michael J. Page, OSB No. 194328

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

(858) 750-7600

(619) 590-1385 (Facsímile)

[email protected]

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 45 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Dates: June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2024.

*****

*****

*****

*****

*****

