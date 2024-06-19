Local man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ arrested by police

ONTARIO – A man police said evaded two detention attempts and wielded a machete earlier this month was arrested Thursday, June 13, at a home in the 900 block of Fortner Street in Ontario.

Just after midnight, officers from the Ontario Police Department, the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police performed a “knock and talk” mission at the home where they believed Juan Manuel Martinez, 37, was staying.

When police arrived, Martinez barricaded himself inside a bathroom. When Martinez failed to respond to police commands, police injected pepper spray into the room, compelling Martinez to surrender.

He was arrested on four outstanding warrants and lodged in the Malheur County Jail

Police began to search for Martinez June 2 after an incident at the intersection of East Idaho Avenue and North Oregon Street. Police were called to the area in response to a man damaging a fence.

Martinez subsequently evaded police.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.