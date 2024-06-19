Annual Billy Evins roping event slated

VALE – Ropers and barrel racers from around the county and region will gather at the Vale rodeo grounds Friday, June 21, for the annual Billy Evins Memorial Team Roping competition.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

The team roping competition is named for Billy Evins, a popular local rodeo supporter and competitor. Evins’ son, Craig, said the roping and barrel racing competition began around 1986 informally before it evolved into a qualifying event for the Vale 4th of July Rodeo.

“It gives local ropers a chance to perform in the big rodeo. We wanted to get local ropers and performers in the rodeo and this is a good way to do that,” said Evins.

Competitors must live in Malheur County.

In the team roping competition, each team gets three steers. Top finishers advance to the Vale 4th of July Rodeo.

Barrel racing competitors will participate in five age groups: 6-8, 9-10, 11-13, 14-18 and an open category.

The fee to compete in the barrel racing is $10. Ropers participate for $40.

Evins said usually about 100 people compete.

For more information, contact Evins at 541-212-6230.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

