Wild, sweet ride: Nyssa Nite Rodeo draws large crowd

NYSSA – A large crowd Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 packed the Oregon Trail Arena for the annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo.

Over a chilly weekend, the rodeo’s main events included bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding.

Eyer Morrison won the bull riding competition while Logan Hibbits took first in the ranch bronc event, Hayden James won bareback, Brittany Truman won breakaway roping and Chase Martin took first in saddle bronc. Coy Sheffield won the steer wrestling event, Justin Park took first in the tie-down competition and Mikala Francke won the barrel racing event.

Despite the chilly weather, people packed the Oregon Trail Arena during the two-day event. The weekend’s festivities included a parade on Saturday, June 14.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.

A competitor ties down a calf on Saturday, June 15, during the annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo at the Oregon Trail Arena. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A young man competes in the saddle bronc event on Saturday, June 15, during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo at the Oregon Trail Arena. The two-day rodeo, which featured a parade, packed the arena in Nyssa. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A young lady competes in the barrel racing event on Saturday, June 15, during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo at the Oregon Trail Arena. The two-day rodeo, which featured a parade, packed the arena in Nyssa. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Donnie Landis, a rodeo clown from Gooding, Idaho, performs Saturday, June 15, at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo at the Oregon Trail Arena. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Marvin Seuell, this year’s Nyssa Nite Rodeo grand marshal, waves to the crowd Saturday, June 15, at the Oregon Trail Arena. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A mutton buster is ready to collect his medal after hanging on for a ride during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A mutton buster hangs on during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A mutton buster hangs on during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A rider tries to rope a steer during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A rider hangs on during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Smokey the Bear was on hand Saturday, June 15, for the Nyssa Nite Rodeo at the Oregon Trail Arena. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A rider hangs on during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)