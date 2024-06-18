Wild, sweet ride: Nyssa Nite Rodeo draws large crowd

NYSSA – A large crowd Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15 packed the Oregon Trail Arena for the annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo. Over a chilly weekend, the rodeo’s main events included bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding. Eyer Morrison won the bull riding competition while Logan Hibbits took first in the ranch bronc event, Hayden James won bareback, Brittany Truman won breakaway roping and Chase Martin took first in saddle bronc. Coy Sheffield won the steer wrestling event, Justin Park took first in the tie-down competition and Mikala Francke won the barrel racing event. Despite the chilly weather, people packed the Oregon Trail Arena during the two-day event. The weekend’s festivities included a parade on Saturday, June 14.
