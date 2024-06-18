Nyssa parade pays tribute to patriotism, rodeo history

NYSSA – The annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade cruised through town, Saturday, June 15, and showcased classic cars, rodeo royalty, fire trucks and a lot of candy.

The parade also featured horses, dogs and adults and children adorned with cowboy hats.

The parade was a key part of the two-day Nyssa Nite Rodeo. The rodeo kicked off Friday night and ran through Saturday night.

These youngsters participated in the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade in the back of an old, Nyssa Fire Department truck. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A curious dog was a participant in the annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade, Saturday, June 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Youngsters toss treats from a float entry in the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Rodeo royalty from throughout the region participate in the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A youth waits for tossed candy at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade, Saturday, June 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

One of the classic cars at the parade sported a patriotic theme. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade offered a little bit of fun for everyone. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Two young ladies send a shower of candy toward spectators during the annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade, Saturday, June 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Two youth scramble to pick up candy at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade, Saturday, June 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A young cowboy waits patiently with his hat ready for the next batch of candy at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade on Saturday, June 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Area emergency service departments were also represented at the parade. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A young parade-goer reaches for some candy at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade, Saturday, June 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade showcased riders of every type, and age. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

One of the vintage cars cruises down the road at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade, Saturday, June 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/The Enterprise)

This youngster was quickly in the parade mood Saturday in Nyssa. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A group of rodeo royality rides past the crowd at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo, Saturday, June 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Smokey the Bear was also on hand at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade, Saturday, June 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A young girl is excited to get some candy at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade, Saturday, June 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

