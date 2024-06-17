Church makes major gift to TVCC’s nursing program

ONTARIO – Treasure Valley Community College officials on Monday, June 17, announced that the school has received a nearly $250,000 donation to develop a nursing scholarship program.

News of the major grant comes as construction of the college’s nursing and health professions center is underway at the college.

Cathy Yasuda, the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation’s director, said in a Monday, June 17, news release that the Ontario Bethany Presbyterian Church has donated $244,500 to the school’s foundation for students in the college’s Nursing Assistant Program.

Yasuda said the donation stems from the sale of the Presbyterian Community Care Center, an Ontario nursing home shuttered in 2017, after more than 50 years, because of financing issues. River Bend Place and Valley Family Health Care now occupy the space.

According to the press release, Bethany Presbyterian Church formed the Bethany Task Committee after selling the property to decide how to spend the proceeds from the sale. The release noted that Cathleen Sullivan, former director of the care center, became interested in starting scholarships for health care workers.

Ray Burzota, spokesman for the committee, said scholarships for incoming TVCC nursing program students are a “wonderful way” to use the money in the community.

Yasuda called it perfect timing that the scholarship funding comes “on the heels” of the college’s groundbreaking for the facility.

“The new facility will give us the space and resources to double the number of students in our current healthcare programs that include nursing assistants,” Yasuda said. “We are grateful and honored to have the Bethany Presbyterian Legacy Scholarship at TVCC to continue the memory and legacy of Presbyterian Community Care Center.”

