Three Ontario City Council positions in play for November election

ONTARIO – Terms are up for the Ontario City Council positions held by John Kirby, Eddie Melendrez and Sam Baker and two of the three men said they plan to seek reelection in November.

Kirby and Melendrez said last week they will file for second terms while Baker said he isn’t sure he will.

The three were elected in 2020 to four-year terms.

Other candidates can now file for the offices. Election packets can be obtained from Tori Ontario city recorder. She can be reached at 541-881-3232. The deadline to return the packets is 5 p.m. Aug. 21. The election is Nov. 5.

Candidates for city council seats must be registered voters of the city of Ontario, a resident of Ontario who has lived in the city continuously in the city during the 12 months before the election and be at least 18. Employees of the city of Ontario are not eligible to file.

To qualify to run for a council position, a prospect candidate must fill out an application form. Once the information on the form is confirmed – by Tori Barnett, city recorder – then they can begin to collect at least 20 valid signatures to have their name on the November ballot. The Malheur County Clerk’s Office then confirms the validity of the signatures. Election forms can be picked up at Ontario City Hall.

Kirby is semi-retired and is formerly the owner of Kinney Brothers and Keele True Value Hardware.

Melendrez works for the Oregon Food Bank while Baker owns Baker Auction Co..

Kirby said he wants to run for a second term because it takes a “couple of years to figure out what is going on.”

“I see the path the city is on now and I think it is correct and I’d like to continue on that path,” he said.

Melendrez said he will run again so he can “continue to work to support the unhoused community and provide solutions as well.”

“I want to continue to be a voice for those folks who feel they are not heard,” he said.

Baker said he is hesitant to run again because his business consumes a large amount of his time.

“I don’t know if I have it in me but I will decide soon,” he said.

Along with Kirby, Melendrez and Baker, the city council includes Mayor Debbie Folden and Councilors Ken Hart, Susann Mills and Penny Bakefelt.

Councilors serve in nonpartisan roles and are volunteers who do not receive a salary but do get a monthly stipend. The council determines city polices, approves the city’s budget and supervises Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings.

The council convenes on the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Ontario City Hall.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

