Obituary for the Enterprise, for the week of June 12, 2024: Donald Schultz

Donald Russell Schultz

June 21, 1947- June 3, 2024

On Monday June 3, 2024, Donald Russell Schultz, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away in his home, surrounded by his devoted family.

Donald (Don) was born on June 21, 1947, in La Jolla, California, to August and La Fern Schultz. He was the second born of four siblings. Don worked as a calf roper at a young age; he worked hard to support himself until being drafted into the Army in December of 1966-1972.

During his time in the Army, he met the love of his life, Sandra Kay Padgett, and they got married in February 1968. They began their lives together by buying farmland in Vale, Oregon and started a dairy farm which they ran for 25 years.

Don had a passion for helping people in his community and decided to establish his own real estate agency R Realty Co. where he helped countless people buy and sell property for over 45 years. Don and Sandy had four children of their own and raised three more.

Don is proceeded in death by his son Jeremy Don Schultz and his grandson Jaykob Schultz. He is survived by; Cyndy Snider (Chuck Snider), Travis Schultz (Terra Schultz), Andrew Schultz (Heather Schultz)-Kai, Athena, Jadyn, Daniel Schultz (Maria Schultz)-Cristal, Lissa, Kobe, Rick Padgett (Jane Padgett)- Savannah, Clarissa, Daniel, Jude, Kelly Grigg (Leanne Grigg); niece Michelle Lampert; nephew Sean Young; and great-grandchildren Koby Miller and Salem Menter.

Don loved to hunt and fish with his family and continued to carry his passion by showing younger generations his skills and knowledge. Don was always around if anyone needed advice. He had a big heart and tried to help in any way he could. Don will be greatly missed and his traditions will be carried on by his loved ones. Don will forever be in our hearts. Per Don’s wishes, a formal funeral will not be held. He will be laid to rest on his beloved farm where his family can continue to be with him.

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.