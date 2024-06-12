Bucking bulls, stompin’ horses and plenty of entertainment set for Nyssa Nite Rodeo

NYSSA – New faces and a few new attractions will highlight the 78th Annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo, set for Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15.

Tickets for the rodeo are $8 for adults, $6 for ages 6 through 12 while youth under 5 attend for free. The rodeo begins at 8 p.m.

The rodeo parade will be at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 15, in downtown Nyssa.

This year Nick DeLeon is the rodeo board president. DeLeon took over from longtime president Kim Speelman, who remains on the board.

The rodeo’s main events remain the same, including bareback, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding.

Two key special events this year include Calgary-style wild cow milking and entertainment from rodeo clown Donnie Landis.

Amber DeLeon, rodeo treasurer, said the Calgary milking is a popular attraction at Canadian rodeos but the event will look a little different at the Nyssa rodeo.

“It’s a two-man team when they do it in Alberta. We’ve added one extra person so we have a three-man team,” said DeLeon.

The wild milking contest will occur both nights of the rodeo.

During the event one person ropes the cow, another captures the animal and holds it steady while a third person does the milking. The champion team gets $1,000 and a belt buckle.

Landis is a rodeo veteran from Gooding, Idaho, who will put on comedy skits during the rodeo. The appearance by Landis is the first time in at least a dozen years the rodeo showcased a clown.

Saturday night will also feature the crowning of a new Nyssa Nite Rodeo queen and the night will be capped with a dance in the arena with music from Buckin’ Country.

There will be some new vendors at the rodeo this year, said DeLeon, including a new pizza booth and a vendor that sells leather goods.

There will also be a beer garden.

The rodeo attracted more than 2,000 people over its two-day run in 2023, said DeLeon.

The rodeo will also not be sanctioned by the Idaho Cowboys Association this year, said DeLeon.

“It costs us to gain their membership then we have to pay them a fee on top of that so it just wasn’t making sense to do that dollar-wise,” said DeLeon.

DeLeon said the rodeo usually makes a modest profit used for the next event and to fund a scholarship to a Nyssa High School senior.

“It is a small-town event and the community enjoys it. We work hard on it and it’s for the community,” said DeLeon.

DeLeon said the rodeo also helps the local economy.

“We bring 2,000 plus people into our community so I do think it helps,” said DeLeon.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

