Annual Japan Nite Obon Festival draws more than 500 people

ONTARIO – Dancing, drums and lots of fun exemplified the 75th annual Japan Nite Obon Festival, Saturday, June 8, at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
The annual event attracted a large crowd – over 500 people – and showcased traditional Japanese dancing, the Japanese drumming band Sangha Taiko, food and plenty of smiles.
The traditional Japanese event is designed for people to celebrate their ancestors.
The cultural center and the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple collaborated to sponsor the event this year.
The event can trace its roots to the large Japanese American community that first came to the area in the 1920s. That population, though, grew during World War II. That’s when many Japanese Americans – most of them from interment camps – arrived locally to help with sugar beet harvests. Sugar beets – used to create industrial alcohol – were deemed essential to the war effort.
After the war, the Japanese American community stayed and the Japan Nite Obon Festival began as a way to celebrate the rich heritage of Japan.
The event was free.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.