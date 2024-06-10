El Campo Carnival once again proves to be a big hit

VALE – The annual El Campo Carnival offered games, prizes and lots of fun at the Vale rodeo arena Friday, June 7.

More than 20 carnival games were available for youth Friday night at the Vale rodeo arena. A corps of more than 100 local volunteers helped make the carnival a success for another year. The event was spearheaded by Sarah Rodriguez, owner of Luzetta’s Flowers in Vale.

Local merchants and organizations donated items and prizes for the carnival. Proceeds from the event support Vale youth baseball.

The El Campo Carnival began more than 30 years ago and was held in the upstairs meeting hall at the Golden Slipper and then the Vale Fire Hall. Over time, though, the carnival faded but in 2019, Rodriguez and a group of local residents restarted the event.

The annual El Campo Carnival drew a large crowd at the Vale rodeo arena, Friday, June 7. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Remi Churchill, 2, Vale, was ready to get to some carnival games at the annual El Campo Carnival at the Vale rodeo grounds, Friday, June 7. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A young carnival-goer is ready for some fun with her face painted up to match the occasion. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Karlee Crane, 16, Vale, shows off one of the carnival games – this one involving big dice – at the El Campo Carnival, Friday, June 7. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A stack of prizes await winners at the El Campo Carnival, Friday, June 7. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Fun and games was the focus at the annual El Campo Carnival at the Vale rodeo grounds, Friday, June 7. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A group of youngsters run to the music at one of the carnival booths Friday, June 7, at the El Campo Carnival. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Kolton Brandon tries to win a prize at a booth that measured the strength of a person’s grip at the El Campo Carnival, Friday, June 7. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A carnival-goer shows off one of the prizes he earned at a booth at the El Campo Carnival. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

