El Campo Carnival once again proves to be a big hit

VALE – The annual El Campo Carnival offered games, prizes and lots of fun at the Vale rodeo arena Friday, June 7.
More than 20 carnival games were available for youth Friday night at the Vale rodeo arena. A corps of more than 100 local volunteers helped make the carnival a success for another year. The event was spearheaded by Sarah Rodriguez, owner of Luzetta’s Flowers in Vale.
Local merchants and organizations donated items and prizes for the carnival. Proceeds from the event support Vale youth baseball.
The El Campo Carnival began more than 30 years ago and was held in the upstairs meeting hall at the Golden Slipper and then the Vale Fire Hall. Over time, though, the carnival faded but in 2019, Rodriguez and a group of local residents restarted the event.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.