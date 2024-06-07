They endured the pandemic and now Ontario seniors exit with diplomas

ONTARIO – Over 140 students at Ontario High School graduated Wednesday, June 5, in front of a packed house at the school’s stadium.

Family and friends of the graduating seniors who began their high school careers online during the pandemic in 2020 after Oregon closed its schools snapped photos and celebrated the momentous milestone.

Ontario’s graduation closed a host of ceremonies across the county, as the seniors move on to a different phase of their lives.

During the graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 5, an Ontario High School band student whips out a number. The high school, in front of a packed house, saw more than 140 students get their diplomas. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s Itzel Arianne Hernandez Quinonez, one of the class valedictorians, gave her speech in English and Spanish on Wednesday, June 5, in front of a packed stadium. Quinonez was one of over 140 students who earned a high school diploma from the county’s largest high school. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)



Blanca Rodriguez, an Ontario School Board member, fist bumps with a with Tillery Nunn Wednesday, June 5, during the Ontario High School graduation ceremony. among the high school’s more than 140 seniors who graduated in front of a packed house at Ontario’s stadium. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s class of 2024 toss their caps in the air Wednesday, June 5, at the school’s stadium in Ontario. Over 140 students earned a diploma at Ontario High School, the largest school in the county. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Family and friends packed the Ontario High School stadium on Wednesday, June 5, to see over 140 graduating seniors receive their diplomas. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nikki Albisu, superintendent of the Ontario School District, gives a speech Wednesday, June 5, to Ontario High School’s class of 2024 at the school’s stadium in Ontario. Over 140 seniors graduated at Ontario High School, the largest in the county. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The Ontario High School logo hangs near the stage Wednesday, June 5, during the school’s graduation ceremony at a packed stadium that saw over 140 students get a diploma. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A graduating Ontario High School senior smiles at family and friends Wednesday, June 5 as she walks across the stage at the school’s stadium to get her diploma. Over 140 students graduated this year at the county’s largest high school. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Family and friends packed the Ontario High School stadium on Wednesday, June 5, to see over 140 graduating seniors receive their diplomas. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A graduating Ontario High School senior smiles at family and friends Wednesday, June 5 as he walks across the stage at the school’s stadium to get his diploma. Over 140 students graduated this year at the county’s largest high school. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

An Ontario High School student waves to cheering family and friends Wednesday, June 5, after getting his high school diploma during the school’s graduation ceremony. More than 140 seniors at Ontario High School graduated. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The Ontario High School choir belted out a tune on Wednesday, June 5 in front of a packed stadium in Ontario. Over 140 graduating seniors received diplomas at Ontario High School, the county’s largest high school. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s Jayden Mireles (left) and Jazmin Alba Mendoza walk up on stage on Wednesday, June 5, to get their diplomas during the graduation ceremony. More than 140 students graduated from Ontario High School this week. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s Tommy Ishida beams after receiving his diploma Wednesday, June 5, in front of a packed house at the school’s stadium in Ontario. Ishida was among over 140 graduating students at the high school as ceremonies wrapped up in Malheur County this week. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario High School’s class of 2024 toss their caps in the air Wednesday, June 5, at the school’s stadium in Ontario. Over 140 students earned a diploma at Ontario High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

From left, Ontario High School’s Keegan Maupin, Roderick McAuley and Preston McBride walk up to receive their diplomas Wednesday, June 5, during the school’s graduation ceremony in Ontario. Maupin, McAuley, and McBride were among the high school’s more than 140 seniors who graduated in front of a packed house at Ontario’s stadium. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ken Martinez, principal of Ontario High School, shakes hands with Abel Sandoval Wednesday, June 5, as he receives his diploma at the school’s stadium in front of a packed house. More than 140 students graduated in Ontario, while nearly most earned dual credit – high school and college. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Ontario High School seniors turned the tassel on Wednesday, June 5, during the school’s graduation ceremony in Ontario. Over 140 students received their diplomas at Ontario High School, the county’s largest school in the district. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)





