Coming Up: Games, music, ax throwing and more on Malheur County calendar

GAMES: The annual El Campo Carnival brings games for families to the Vale rodeo grounds on Friday, June 7. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets for games cost 50 cents apiece. There will be prizes, face painting, a silent auction and about 20 carnival games.

DEMS: The Malheur Democrats will meet Sunday, June 9, from 2-4 p.m. at the home of Larry Sullivan, 1083 SW. 2nd Ave., Ontario. For information, contact Lucy Hutchens, chair, at 208-739-6954.

MUSIC: The Live After 5 garden concert series kicks off June 12 at the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four River Cultural Center in Ontario. The first of the free concerts will feature 2 Cents. The events, on select Wednesday nights this summer, run from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a $10 burger and beverage deal at every concert, with burgers sponsored by Malson Angus & Herefords.

Later dates include July 10, featuring the Chaz Band, and Aug. 14, Kill-A-Brew.

AXES: People can enjoy barbecue dinner and toss axes in an event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. An ax-throwing business, Section 37 of Idaho, will be on hand for the event and experts will teach novices the skill. Matsy’s Restaurant will grill burkers and hot dogs.

Tickets cost $25 for center members, and $35 for non-members, and that includes dinner and a beverage.

MARKET: The Adrian Community Market kicks off the 2024 season Saturday, June 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Succor Creek Coffee Green. The market continues on dates including July 4 and July 20, Aug. 10 and 24, and Sept. 7 and 21. For information about becoming a vendor, call or text 208-412-9689.

GARDEN: Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Outdoor Living and Garden Tour, set for June 15.

The self-guided tour, presented by the TVCC Foundation, will visit locales in the Weiser area. Tickets cost $20 and are available at Red Apple Marketplace, Andrews Seed, and online from the TVCC Foundation.

SALE: The Vale City Wide Yard Sale is coming up June 7-8. The permits are free at Vale City Hall.

The maps of the sites signed up by June 1 will be available at City Hall and in local businesses, as well as on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.