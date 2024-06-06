Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of June 6, 2024

OSU Division of Extension and Engagement’s Extension 4-H Youth Development Program invites applications for a 4-H Administrative Program Assistant position based at the OSU Extension Service Malheur County Office in Ontario. This is a 12-month, full-time, classified position starting at $18.57 hourly + benefits. This position will serve Malheur County, one of 10 counties in Oregon that has been identified as a frontier county. Posting # P04794CT. Full Consideration: May 20. Closes: June 6. Please contact Bobbi Howell at 541-881-1417.

Now Hiring – Harper School District #66 is accepting applications for a combined First/Second grade classroom teaching position for the 2024-2025 school year. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Oregon TSPC license with an elementary endorsement. Salary $55,000-$81,000 DOE with an excellent benefit package. Please send the current Oregon Statewide Teacher Application, available at www.harpersd.org, cover letter, resume, three letters of recommendation, copy of transcripts and copy of license to Harper School District, 2987 Harper Westfall Rd., Harper, OR 97906. For questions please contact Ron Talbot at 541-358-2473 or [email protected]. Open until filled. Harper School District #66 is an equal opportunity employer.

FLEA MARKET

Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1361 Hwy 20/26 Vale, OR.

Lots of vendors, you name it we’ll probably have it, including vintage cars and motorcycles for sale. Raffle tickets being sold. Miss Natalie will have a booth to raise money for dance competitions. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. Something for all ages.

