City adds flower pots to spruce up the streets of Vale

VALE – The city of Vale recently placed large flower pots across town in a beautification effort now in its second year.

“We dedicated some funds to beautification,” said Tom Vialpando, Vale mayor.

Vialpando said the flowers arrived in full bloom and the containers are self-watering. Each pot holds a reservoir that city crews fill about once a week said with a tube that wicks the water up to the flowers, said Todd Fuller, Vale city manager.

“I think it helps the city look a little better,” said Vialpando.

Vialpando said about two weeks ago a group of volunteers united to fill the big pots with dirt and plant the flowers.

“I think it is something that helps get some color and prettiness as you come through Vale. It is an added little touch,” he said.

The pots were funded through a grant while the flowers and dirt were paid for out of the city’s beatification budget, said Fuller.

The city bought the first echelon of 11 big flower pots in 2023. In 2024 the city bought 12 more, said Fuller. Fuller said the city spent $7,000 for all the pots.

Money for the flowers and dirt to fill the pots in 2023 and 2024 – about $800 – came from the city’s beautification fund. The pots are in place on A Street and Washington Street.

