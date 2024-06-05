Annual El Campo Carnival back for another year at the rodeo grounds

VALE – An event with a rich tradition is back on the local docket this year and the annual El Campo Carnival will kick off Friday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at the rodeo grounds.

The event is free but tickets for games are 50 cents.

The event, which runs until 8 p.m., will have more than 20 carnival games along with such attractions as face painting and a silent auction.

“It’s incredible,” said Sarah Rodriguez, owner of Luzetta’s Flowers and one of the organizers for the event.

Rodriguez said more than 100 volunteers make the event happen and the goal is for parents and children to have fun.

“I’m always blown away by the amount of people who volunteer and their time and prizes who jump in to help,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said more than 25 organizations and businesses donated prizes. Donated items include passes to the Vale Pool, ice cream cones from Mal’s Diner, remote-controlled cars and a microwave.

The El Campo Carnival began more than 30 years ago and was held in the upstairs meeting hall of the Golden Slipper and then moved to the Vale Fire Hall.

Over the years the carnival faded away but, in 2019, Rodriguez and a group of local people resurrected the event. The carnival has been held annually since then expect for during the Covid pandemic.

For more information contact Rodriguez at 541-473-3651.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

