Police seek local man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

ONTARIO – Local police are still searching for a man who wielded a machete and evaded two detention attempts, Sunday, June 2.

Ontario police Tuesday identified Juan Manual Martinez, 37, Ontario, as armed and dangerous after an incident that occurred at 8:31 a.m. at the intersection of East Idaho Avenue and North Oregon Street. The incident began when police were called to the area in response to a man damaging a fence.

According to a press release from Ontario Police Department Chief Mike Iwai, Martinez ran when he was first contacted but officers were able to locate him later near the intersection.

When police approached Martinez, he held a machete to his chin. According to the press release “while verbally communicating with Mr. Martinez and attempting to de-escalate the situation, an OSP Trooper deployed a Taser which was ineffective and an OPD officer deployed a less lethal bean bag round which was also ineffective,”

According to police, Martinez then ran from the area and “a search of the surrounding area, and businesses was initiated.”

Police were unable to find Martinez.

Iwai cautioned local residents not to approach Martinez and to contact the Malheur County Dispatch Center at 541-473-5125 with any information about his location.

News tip? Contact Reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

