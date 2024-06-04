Global Village Festival highlights cultures, food and fun

ONTARIO – It seemed like everyone was at the annual America’s Global Village Festival at Ontario’s Lions Park, Saturday, June 1.
“It was our largest crowd we’ve had in years, probably close to 3,000,” said John Breidenbach, chief executive officer of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event is sponsored by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event showcased unique entertainment – including a performance of Taiko drums and Aztec dancers – and plenty of cultural food fare.
Booths representing Ireland, Mexico, Japan, the Basque culture and Scotland offered prizes to the large crowd of festival-goers. A total of nine booths representing different nations were posted at the event.
