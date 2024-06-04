Global Village Festival highlights cultures, food and fun

ONTARIO – It seemed like everyone was at the annual America’s Global Village Festival at Ontario’s Lions Park, Saturday, June 1.

“It was our largest crowd we’ve had in years, probably close to 3,000,” said John Breidenbach, chief executive officer of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event is sponsored by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event showcased unique entertainment – including a performance of Taiko drums and Aztec dancers – and plenty of cultural food fare.

Booths representing Ireland, Mexico, Japan, the Basque culture and Scotland offered prizes to the large crowd of festival-goers. A total of nine booths representing different nations were posted at the event.

The annual America’s Global Village Festival sprawled across Ontario’s Lions Park, Saturday, June 1. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ontario resident Janet Komoto was one of the Taiko drummers at America’s Global Village, Saturday, June 1. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Traditional Aztec dancing is rooted in the culture of Mexico and local residents were treated to several performances at the America’s Global Village Festival, Saturday, June 1, at Lions Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Miguel Mauw, Boise, one of the Aztec dancers, waits to on stage at the annual America’s Global Village Festival, Saturday, June 1, at Lions Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Madie Hernandez, Payette, applies paint to Alex Hernandez’s face just before he, along with a half dozen other Aztec dancers, took the stage at America’s Global Village Festival, Saturday, June 1, at Lions Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Benjamin Echanis, 5, gets some help from Sheryl Yano, as he prepares to make a paper Japanese samurai hat at the America’s Global Village Festival, Saturday, June 1, at Lions Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A big crowd collected fun, food and prizes at the America’s Global Village Festival, Saturday, June 1, at Lions Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

David. Henry of the Scottish Society of Southwest Idaho helps Javier Guerrero, 8, Ontario, prepare to toss a mini caber during the America’s Global Village Festival, Saturday, June 1, at Lions Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Brian Haws, Payette, toured the festival with his companion cat, PJ. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Food booths – including one offering Mexican cuisine – proved to be a popular gathering place at the America’s Global Village Festival, Saturday, June 1, at Lions Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Cardboard battlements guarded the front part of the Scottish culture booth at the America’s Global Village Festival, Saturday, June 1, at Lions Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A good-sized crowd was on hand to watch the Aztec dancers during the America’s Global Village Festival, Saturday, June 1, at Lions Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

America’s Global Village Festival, Saturday, June 1, at Lions Park in Ontario also offered plenty of traditional fare for sale. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

This group of festival-goers takes a break but even then one youth found an interesting cultural flag to point out during the America’s Global Village Festival, Saturday, June 1, at Lions Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

