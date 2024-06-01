Nyssa Elementary School students kick off summer break with student awards

NYSSA – Nyssa Elementary School teachers celebrated their students Tuesday, May 28, during an end of year awards assembly in the Mac Hall gym.

Students in grades 1 through 5, were feted with individual awards while parents and relatives watched from the bleachers.

The elementary school’s last day for classes is Thursday, May 30.

Nyssa grade school students, Guadalupe Arizmendi, Ezekiel Castro, Annika Drake and Claudia Esselburn, wait for an awards ceremony to begin at Nyssa Elementary School, Tuesday, May 28. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Nyssa Elementary School students, Asaf Arriga, Erica Bailey, Alezavier Rameriz, Erika Montes, Ella Meyers, Iyana Flores, Sophia Martinez, Penelope Johnson and Ethan Castro listen as Nyssa Elementary School Principal Shane Pratt speaks during an awards ceremony, Tuesday, May 28. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Jenna Blazzard, an Nyssa Elementary School student, waits patiently for an awards ceremony to begin, Tuesday, May 28, at Nyssa Elementary School. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Nyssa Elementary School students Hendrix DeAnda, Myalayni Halbesleban and Eden DeLacerda were among the youth honored in an end-of-year awards ceremony, Tuesday, May 28. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Nyssa grade school students were honored with recognition and awards during a ceremony, Tuesday, May 28. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Marcelino Castro, a Nyssa Elementary School student, was one of many youth recognized during an awards ceremony, Tuesday, May 28. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Avery Seavey, a Nyssa Elementary School student, strikes a pose during an awards ceremony, Tuesday, May 28. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

