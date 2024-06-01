Nyssa Elementary School students kick off summer break with student awards

NYSSA – Nyssa Elementary School teachers celebrated their students Tuesday, May 28, during an end of year awards assembly in the Mac Hall gym.
Students in grades 1 through 5, were feted with individual awards while parents and relatives watched from the bleachers.
The elementary school’s last day for classes is Thursday, May 30.
