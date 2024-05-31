Adrian High School students don gowns and caps for graduation ceremony

ADRIAN – A 30-member graduating senior class received their diplomas at Adrian High School, Sunday, May 26.

A packed crowd descended on the high school gym to watch friends and relatives graduate.

The Adrian ceremony was just one of many held during the last week of June across the county.

Graduation marks the end of one part of a graduates life and the beginning of another phase.

Adrian High School graduate Rylee Ready walks into the gym last week during a graduation ceremony. Adrian High School held it’s graduation ceremony May 26, 2024. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Edgar Amaral, who has signed a letter of intent to play college at Treasure Valley Community College, marches into the Adrian High School gym to get his diploma, Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Anjila Kennington was one of more than two dozen graduates honored with diplomas Sunday, May 26, at Adrian High School. ((ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Graduating Adrian High School senior Jace Bateman grasps the hand of Sutton Marts during a graduation ceremony at Adrian High School, Sunday, May 26.

Sutton Marts takes a break during the graduation festivities at Adrian High School, Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Valedictorian Ashlee Dudley addresses the audience during the graduation ceremony at Adrian HIgh School on Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Exchange student Margot Noel gives a rose to her host mother Liz Witty, during the Adrian High School graduation ceremony, Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A youngster takes a little nap during a graduation ceremony at Adrian High School, Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Sugey Beltran walks into the gym during a graduation ceremony at Adrian High School, Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Rocio Fernandez receives her diploma during at graduation ceremony at Adrian High School, Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Evalyn Nunez was one of the Adrian High School senior honored with a diploma during a graduation ceremony, Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Mike and Jackie Ready hug Rylee Ready after presenting her with the valedictorian medal. Rylee’s twin and fellow valedictorian Bailee can be seen on the right, looking on. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Graduates decorated their caps for the ceremony at Adrian HIgh School on Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Graduates decorated their caps for the ceremony at Adrian HIgh School on Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Graduates decorated their caps for the ceremony at Adrian HIgh School on Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Graduates take in the ceremony at Adrian HIgh School on Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Anjila Kennington receives congratulations after getting her diploma during the ceremony at Adrian High School on Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Graduates let the confetti fly during the ceremony at Adrian High School on Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Graduates let the confetti fly during the ceremony at Adrian High School on Sunday, May 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.