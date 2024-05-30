Nyssa News: Fiddlers, feet and a yard sale at Senior Center

The Nyssa Senior Citizens Center has several activities lined up in June, starting with a concert by the Gem State Fiddlers on Saturday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m.

The monthly Foot Clinic will be held on Tuesday, June 4, starting at 8:30 a.m. Contact Urte Hammons at 541-212-9208 to schedule an appointment. The cost is $25.

Also on June 4 is the start of a walking program, “Walk with Ease,” at 8:30 a.m. The walk begins and ends at the Senior Center, and will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. There is no charge to participate as the program is funded by OSU Extension. Walking is a great way to start a summer exercise program!

The monthly yard sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 6-7. In addition to items in the center’s yard sale room, there will be vendors.

The center offers bingo on Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Note there is no bingo on June 6. You don’t need to be a member of the Senior Center to play and the cost is 5 cents per card per game.

The center is located on the corner of South 4th and Good Avenue.

