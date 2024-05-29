Service Notice from the Enterprise for the week of May 29, 2024

Mike Hartwell

Oct 11, 1953 – May 16, 2024

A Celebration of Life will honor the life of Mike Hartwell at Willowcreek Store on Friday, May 31, 2024 at 1 p.m. The family asks that those who knew him bring and share their stories to help remember him.

*****

