Ontario High School students receive state awards

Nearly 25 Ontario High School graduating seniors received a state award Wednesday, May 22, for being proficient in more than one language at the high school’s awards ceremony.
The seniors were presented with the Oregon State Seal of Biliteracy, which recognizes and values the native languages students speak and bring to their English and academic studies. The award is only given to those students who earn a diploma and are proficient in more than one language, including reading, writing, listening and speaking.
According to the Office of English Language Acquisition, the advantages of being multilingual, multiliterate and multicultural in today’s global society are numerous, from earning college credits to getting a better job offer.
“Multilingualism is an asset that can benefit English learners as well as native English speakers in a variety of ways, ” according to the office.
The award winners:
Guadalupe Abigail Arizmendi Sanchez
Esmeralda Aviles Pacheco
Martin Benites
Yarinette Bravo Casares
Francisco Javier Cisneros Alanis
Daniel Corona Solis
Yasmin Elena Covarrubia
Eliana Escobedo Cisneros
Esgar Garcia JR
Kaitlyn Hernandez Ceja
Itzel Arianne Hernandez Quinonez
Maibelyn Herrera
Jenny Juarez Santiago
Jessy Juarez Santiago
Aryana Diane Koehler
Eriyahir Lopez Vasquez
Diego Alonso Paredes
Ariana Paredes Rayas
Yadira Perez Meza
Zoraya Carmina Santana
Gaddiel Elionai Solano
Manuel Antionio Trapero
Alfonso Vega
Almira Vasilyevna Zverev
