Graduating seniors at Ontario High School were the recipients of a state award recognizing their proficiency in more than one language. (The Enterprise/FILE)
Ontario High School students receive state awards

Nearly 25 Ontario High School graduating seniors received a state award Wednesday, May 22, for being proficient in more than one language at the high school’s awards ceremony. 

The seniors were presented with the Oregon State Seal of Biliteracy, which recognizes and values the native languages students speak and bring to their English and academic studies. The award is only given to those students who earn a diploma and are proficient in more than one language, including reading, writing, listening and speaking. 

According to the Office of English Language Acquisition, the advantages of being multilingual, multiliterate and multicultural in today’s global society are numerous, from earning college credits to getting a better job offer. 

“Multilingualism is an asset that can benefit English learners as well as native English speakers in a variety of ways, ” according to the office. 

The award winners: 

Guadalupe Abigail Arizmendi Sanchez

Esmeralda Aviles Pacheco

Martin Benites

Yarinette Bravo Casares

Francisco Javier Cisneros Alanis

Daniel Corona Solis

Yasmin Elena Covarrubia 

Eliana Escobedo Cisneros

  Esgar Garcia JR

  Kaitlyn Hernandez Ceja

  Itzel Arianne Hernandez Quinonez

  Maibelyn Herrera

  Jenny Juarez Santiago

  Jessy Juarez Santiago

  Aryana Diane Koehler

  Eriyahir Lopez Vasquez

  Diego Alonso Paredes

  Ariana Paredes Rayas

  Yadira Perez Meza

  Zoraya Carmina Santana

  Gaddiel Elionai Solano

  Manuel Antionio Trapero

  Alfonso Vega

  Almira Vasilyevna Zverev

