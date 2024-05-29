Ontario High School students receive state awards

Nearly 25 Ontario High School graduating seniors received a state award Wednesday, May 22, for being proficient in more than one language at the high school’s awards ceremony.

The seniors were presented with the Oregon State Seal of Biliteracy, which recognizes and values the native languages students speak and bring to their English and academic studies. The award is only given to those students who earn a diploma and are proficient in more than one language, including reading, writing, listening and speaking.

According to the Office of English Language Acquisition, the advantages of being multilingual, multiliterate and multicultural in today’s global society are numerous, from earning college credits to getting a better job offer.

“Multilingualism is an asset that can benefit English learners as well as native English speakers in a variety of ways, ” according to the office.

The award winners:

Guadalupe Abigail Arizmendi Sanchez

Esmeralda Aviles Pacheco

Martin Benites

Yarinette Bravo Casares

Francisco Javier Cisneros Alanis

Daniel Corona Solis

Yasmin Elena Covarrubia

Eliana Escobedo Cisneros

Esgar Garcia JR

Kaitlyn Hernandez Ceja

Itzel Arianne Hernandez Quinonez

Maibelyn Herrera

Jenny Juarez Santiago

Jessy Juarez Santiago

Aryana Diane Koehler

Eriyahir Lopez Vasquez

Diego Alonso Paredes

Ariana Paredes Rayas

Yadira Perez Meza

Zoraya Carmina Santana

Gaddiel Elionai Solano

Manuel Antionio Trapero

Alfonso Vega

Almira Vasilyevna Zverev

