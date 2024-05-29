Harper’s freshman track sensation crushes the competition at state meet

HARPER – Harper freshman running sensation Lindsay Talbot said she felt conflicting emotions before the recent state track competition.

“I felt confident but I was also a little nervous,” said Talbot.

Talbot did not let nervousness get to her. Instead, she put in a virtuoso performance, claiming 1A state titles in the triple jump and the 100- and 300-meter hurdles races. The competition concluded Friday, May 17, in Eugene.

Talbot logged a time of 15.55 seconds in the 100 hurdles, 45.46 in the 300 hurdles and a leap of 34.9¼ in the triple jump.

The second place competitor in the 100 hurdles logged a time of 16.30. The second place time in the 300 hurdles was 46.12 while the second place mark in the triple jump was 34.2. Through the season she also broke five Harper School records and two Class 1A district track records in the triple jump and the 100 hurdles.

Her confidence was produced through dedication.

“I worked hard all season and I’ve been training for a long time,” said Talbot.

Her father, Ron Talbot, is one of Harper’s track coaches and the superintendent/principal of the school. Talbot said his daughter “performed right up to her potential and a little bit better at the (state) meet.”

He said Lindsay, who he described as “very dedicated,” avoided serious injuries through the spring season and “that’s a big thing.”

“To her credit she goes to bed early and tries to eat well and puts in the extra work. On weekends when we didn’t have meets, she ran,” said the elder Talbot.

Lindsay, 16, said her coaches helped her on the road to success.

“I’m grateful for my dad and Mr. (David) Marker,” she said.

Lindsay said she does fight nervousness before an event, especially the hurdles.

“I don’t want to fall,” she said.

Her favorite, she said, is the triple jump.

“I get excited about that one,” she said.

Ron Talbot said the hurdle races are not just about running.

“They are really technical and require a lot of strength,” he said.

Factors like weather and the wind play critical roles for a runner, he said.

“If the weather slows you down then your timing is off and your stride pattern will be affected,” he said.

Lindsay said often when she runs the hurdles she is evaluating her performance along the way.

“Sometimes I think about my trail leg and my lead leg, or if I’m floating over the hurdles or if I am running good,” said Lindsay.

Lindsay said she faced a few unexpected challenges during the state meet. On Friday she did not get a lot of time to prepare between her events.

“My events all happened within a space of an hour. I didn’t get any warm up time for the hurdles. I warmed up with a chair at the triple jump. That was the most stressful thing,” said Lindsay.

She already has her eye on next season.

“I hope to get back to state next year and do good,” she said.

