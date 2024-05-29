Coming Up: Music, reunion, traffic, health – Malheur calendar has it all

IRONSIDE: Area residents can gather and share their memories of Ironside at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Vale Senior Community Center. There will be speakers and door prizes available throughout the day. Please RVSP Bob Mizuta at 541-881-7624.

TRAFFIC: The state Department of Transportation will hold a workshop and open house to hear concerns from local residents on Thursday, May 30, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The workshop will be from 2:30 to 5:30, followed by an open house from 6-7 p.m. Representatives of the Transportation Safety Office will be on hand to hear about project ideas, safety concerns and feedback, as part of a series of eight such sessions across the state.

CONCERT: The Treasure Valley Heritage Symphony will present its 32nd annual Pops Concert Friday, May 31, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general seating. For more information call 541-881-5586.

HEALTHY: Valley Family Health Care will hold a family health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. The event will be at the Women & Children Clinic, 840 S.W. 4th Ave., Unit 105, Ontario.

GLOBAL: The 10th annual America’s Global Village Festival is set for Saturday, June 1, in Lions Park in Ontario. The event features booths, or villages, that represent the array of cultures. It event kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m.

Music and dance performances are scheduled throughout the day. The event brings back the Highland games that celebrate Scottish and Celtic cultures. Anyone interested in showcasing their culture can contact the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, 541-889-8012.

MUSIC: The Live After 5 garden concert series kicks off June 12 at the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four River Cultural Center in Ontario. The first of the free concerts will feature 2 Cents. The events, on select Wednesday nights this summer, run from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a $10 burger and beverage deal at every concert, with burgers sponsored by Malson Angus & Herefords.

Later dates include July 10, featuring the Chaz Band, and Aug. 14, Kill-A-Brew.

GARDEN: Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Outdoor Living and Garden Tour, set for June 15.

The self-guided tour, presented by the TVCC Foundation, will visit locales in the Weiser area. Tickets cost $20 and are available at Red Apple Marketplace, Andrews Seed, and online from the TVCC Foundation.

SALE: Permits are available at Vale City Hall for the Vale City Wide Yard Sale, coming up June 7-8. The permits are free but must be obtained by June 1 to have the address listed on the official map. The maps will be available at City Hall in local businesses, and on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.