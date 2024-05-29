Classifieds for the Enterprise, for the week of May 29, 2024

OSU Division of Extension and Engagement’s Extension 4-H Youth Development Program invites applications for a 4-H Administrative Program Assistant position based at the OSU Extension Service Mal-heur County Office in Ontario. This is a 12-month, full-time, classified position starting at $18.57 hourly + benefits. This position will serve Malheur County, one of 10 counties in Oregon that has been identified as a frontier county. Posting # P04794CT. Full Consideration: May 20. Closes: June 6. Please contact Bobbi Howell at 541-881-1417.

Available Now

Small studio apartment located in Vale. One room, kitchen, and bathroom. Call 541-223-9204 for more info.

FLEA MARKET

Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1361 Hwy 20/26 Vale, OR. Lots of vendors, you name it we’ll probably have it, including vintage cars and motorcycles for sale. Raffle tickets being sold. Miss Natalie will have a booth to raise money for dance competitions. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. Something for all ages.

Pre-moving sale

Friday and Saturday, June 7th and 8th 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “So much stuff there is no room for ME”

Includes Shirley’s Art – cash only. 1003 Partridge St. Fruitland, ID

