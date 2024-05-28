Lots of smiles and laughter highlight Vale kindergarten graduation

VALE – Paper caps and bright yellow tassels filled the Vale Elementary School gym, Thursday, May 23 during a kindergarten graduation ceremony.

The gym was packed as parents and relatives watched young students march up to receive their diploma.

The kindergarten graduation has a long tradition at the elementary school and is one of the first benchmarks for young students as they enter into first grade.

Kade Todd was focused on his tassel while he waited to get his diploma during a graduation ceremony at Vale Elementary School, Thursday, May 23. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A group of Vale Elementary School kindergarten students stand before a big crowd celebrating their graduation, Thursday, May 23. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale Elementary School student Eve Atkinson is ready to walk up and get her diploma, Thursday, May 23. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A Vale Elementary School kindergarten students Cody Wilson and Anthony Wilson walk away with their diplomas symbolizing they are ready to move onto first grade next fall. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale kindergarten student Alice Rounds waits her turn to get her diploma during a graduation ceremony at Vale Elementary School, Thursday, May 23. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A kindergarten student contemplates the crowd at the Vale Elementary School gym during a graduation ceremony, Thursday, May 23. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Adeline Mizuta was one of the kindergarten students at Vale Elementary School honored with a graduation ceremony, Thursday, May 23. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Some Kindergarten students decorated their paper caps for a graduation ceremony at Vale Elementary School, Thursday, May 23. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale kindergarten students Isaac Pressley, Gavyn Beaty, Francisca Caldera, Kash Peasley, Kenlee Morrison and Logan Davis earned their diplomas during a ceremony at Vale Elementary School, Thursday, May 23. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale kindergarten student Sophie Cox was all smiles as she clutched her diploma during a graduation ceremony for kindergarten students at Vale Elementary School, Thursday, May 23. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

As Meadow Powers adjusts her cap, Wesley Servis and Kade Todd take some time to play a game of rock, paper, scissors during a graduation ceremony, Thursday, May 23. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The gym at the Vale Elementary School was packed Thursday, May 23, to watch the kindergarten graduation ceremony. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

