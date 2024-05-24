America’s Global Village Festival set for June 1 in Ontario

Malheur County’s diversity of cultures will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, at the tenth annual America’s Global Village Festival in Lions Park in Ontario.

The event features booths or villages representing the county’s array of cultures. It kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

John Breidenbach, president of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, the event’s sponsor, said that as the U.S. approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding in 2026, the chamber is looking to grow the festival to capitalize on the area’s cultural diversity.

Diversity is the principle that individual and group differences should be respected and are a source of national strength is an element of the American creed. Breidenbach said Ontario’s diversity of cultures and ethnicities is among the area’s greatest strengths.

“You market what you have,” Breidenbach said. “We have many cultures and a lot of diversity. So, we’re going to use it as part of our celebration of the country’s founding.”

Music and dance performances are scheduled throughout the day.

Breidenbach said this year, the event would bring back the Highland games that celebrate Scottish and Celtic cultures. He also said that over the last couple of years, the event has featured other cultures, such as Iraq and Somalia.

He said those interested in showcasing their culture can contact the chamber at 541-889-8012.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

