Fire destroys garage, vehicles at Ontario home

ONTARIO – No injuries were reported in a fire on Arata Way, Wednesday, May 22, that destroyed a garage, two cars and two all-terrain vehicles.

A trailer was also destroyed in the blaze, said Clint Benson, Ontario Fire & Rescue chief. Fire crews responded to the fire at 3:38 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction, said Benson.

Four people were at the home at 1265 Arata Way when the fire erupted.

The home is owned by Phyllis Coffelt, said Benson.

