Classifieds for the Enterprise, for the week of May 23, 2024

Now Hiring! St Peter Catholic School is looking for two licensed Elementary School Teachers for the 2024-2025 school year! If you’re seeking a fulfilling career opportunity in a faith-filled private school with small class sizes, a clear mission, and a supportive community, please consider applying! www.stpetercatholicschool.com

*****

Pre-moving sale Friday and Saturday, June 7th and 8th 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“So much stuff there is no room for ME”

Includes Shirley’s Art – cash only.

1003 Partridge St.

Fruitland, ID

*****

*****

OSU Division of Extension and Engagement’s Extension 4-H Youth Development Program invites applications for a 4-H Administrative Program Assistant position based at the OSU Extension Service Mal-heur County Office in Ontario. This is a 12-month, full-time, classified position starting at $18.57 hourly + benefits. This position will serve Malheur County, one of 10 counties in Oregon that has been identified as a frontier county. Posting # P04794CT. Full Consideration: May 20. Closes: June 6.

Please contact Bobbi Howell at 541-881-1417.

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.