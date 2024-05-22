ELECTION 2024: Mahony remains justice of the peace, Democrats eye statewide offices

Margie Mahoney won reelection as Malheur County justice of the peace in only significant contested race on the election ballot in Malheur County.

Final unofficial results posted by the Malheur County clerk’s office showed Mahony with 2,761 votes to 1,136 for challenger John Paul Carey.

The nonpartisan justice of the peace handles traffic citations, eviction notices, small claims and truancy cases among other duties. The position also serves as the municipal court judge for Ontario and Nyssa.

Mahony has held the position for more than 11 years. She worked nine years as a paralegal and for two years was executive director of the local CASA.

The clerk’s office reported getting 4,282 ballots, marking a turnout of 23% of Malheur County’s 18,324 registered voters.

Chris Russell will become Malheur County’s next assessor after he ran unopposed to succeed Dave Ingram, who decided not to seek reelection.

Ron Jacobs, Malheur County commissioner, will get another term. He ran unopposed in the Republican primary and no Democrat filed for the seat.

