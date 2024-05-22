Coming Up: Memorial Day weekend events, a concert and health fair pack Malheur calendar

MALHEUR CITY REUNION: The 83rd Malheur Cemetery Association reunion is set for Sunday, May 26. The reunion and board meeting will be at the Malheur City Cemetery Reunion Hall. Plan to arrive by 11 a.m.

For more information contact, Susie Eddy at 208-739-1647 or Gary Fugate at 541-889-1996.

VETERANS: Vale American Legion Post 96 will honor fallen service members with a ceremony at Valley View Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27. The Memorial Day program will be presented by Betty Duncan, commander, and the American Legion Honor Guard will present the colors, play Taps and fire a 21-gun salute.

At 1 p.m., all veterans and their families are invited to lunch at the Legion Hall, 436 Main St. N., after the ceremony. The post will serve hamburgers and hot dogs, and lunch is free. People don’t need to be Legion members to participate.

CONCERT: The Treasure Valley Heritage Symphony will present its 32nd annual Pops Concert Friday, May 31, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general seating. For more information call 541-881-5586.

HEALTHY: Valley Family Health Care will hold a family health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. The event will be at the Women & Children Clinic, 840 S.W. 4th Ave., Unit 105, Ontario.

THINK GLOBAL: The 10th annual America’s Global Village Festival is set for Saturday, June 1, in Lions Park in Ontario.The event features booths, or villages, that represent the array of cultures. It event kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m.

Music and dance performances are scheduled throughout the day. The event brings back the Highland games that celebrate Scottish and Celtic cultures. Anyone interested in showcasing their culture can contact the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, 541-889-8012.

GARDEN: Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Outdoor Living and Garden Tour, set for June 15.

The self-guided tour, presented by the TVCC Foundation, will visit locales in the Weiser area. Tickets cost $20 and are available at Red Apple Marketplace, Andrews Seed, and online from the TVCC Foundation.

SALE: Permits are available at Vale City Hall for the Vale City Wide Yard Sale, coming up June 7-8. The permits are free but must be obtained by June 1 to have the address listed on the official map. The maps will be available at City Hall and in local businesses, as well as on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

NITE RODEO: The Nyssa Nite Rodeo is set for June 14-15, with pre-rodeo at 6:30 p.m. and the main event at 8 p.m. The Friday night show is themed “Tough Enough to Wear Pink,” with $1 from each ticket sale going to Saint Alphonsus breast cancer prevention.

Special events include wild cow milking both nights, and dancing to Buckin’ Country in the arena on Saturday.

General admission is $8 or $5 for ages 6-12 and free for age 5 and under.

