Rainier ends Vale softball squad’s season with 4-2 victory

VALE – Vale held a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning but watched Rainier plate three runs in the sixth frame to post a 4-2 victory in a first-round state playoff game Monday, May 20.
The Lady Viks’ ended their season with a 17-9 overall record. Rainier (11-13) moved on to face Yamhill-Carlton (20-7) Wednesday, May 22, in a second round playoff contest.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.