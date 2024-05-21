Rainier ends Vale softball squad’s season with 4-2 victory

VALE – Vale held a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning but watched Rainier plate three runs in the sixth frame to post a 4-2 victory in a first-round state playoff game Monday, May 20.

The Lady Viks’ ended their season with a 17-9 overall record. Rainier (11-13) moved on to face Yamhill-Carlton (20-7) Wednesday, May 22, in a second round playoff contest.

Vale’s Brooklyn Maag slides into second base during a first-round state playoff game against Rainier, Monday, May 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s McKenna Justus takes a swing at a pitch during a first-round state playoff game against Rainier, Monday, May 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale varsity softball coach Cirbi Morrison chats with her players during a first-round playoff game with Rainer on Monday, May 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale catcher Jessica Williams tags out a Rainier player at home plate. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale catcher Jessica Williams runs down a Rainier player toward third base during a first-round state playoff game, Monday, May 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale’s Taylor Stepleton strides to the plate during a first-round playoff game against Rainier, Monday, May 20. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

