Private plane crashes at Ontario airport.

ONTARIO – A private plane crashed at the Ontario Municipal Airport on Tuesday, May 21, sending one man to a Boise hospital and then on to a Salt Lake City medical center with severe burns.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. said Clint Benson, Ontario Fire & Rescue chief.

Benson said the plane was on fire when firefighters arrived but the pilot “got himself out of the cockpit.”

“He (the pilot) had burns to his legs, arms, hands, face and neck,” said Benson.

The pilot’s identity wasn’t released.

The crash closed the airport and officials expected it to remain closed for several hours.

Bensons said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Ontario Police Department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.