Malheur County tracksters bring home state titles

Malheur County athletes brought home a pile of hardware Friday, May 17, from the state track and field championships held in Eugene. 

Lindsay Talbot, a freshman from Harper Charter, took the state 1A championship in the triple jump and the 100- and 300-meter hurdle races. 

Adrian’s Addy Martin, a junior, won 1A state titles in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races. Her teammate, Presley Speelmon, a senior, won the 1500-meter run. 

Vale’s Elli Jacobs, Bella Johnson, Haylee Cleaver and Claire Johnson won the 4×100 relay race in 3A competition. 

Meanwhile, Adrien’s Colten Bayes, a junior, won the triple jump. 

Other state competition finishes:

ADRIAN

Silvestre Rico: triple jump (2nd), Presley Speelmon: 800-meter run(2nd), 

VALE 

Spur Jacobs: 800-meter run (2nd), Trevor Stewart: 3000-meter run (2nd), Haylee Cleaver: 100-meter dash (3rd), Colten Stepleton, Jacobs, Kase Schaffeld and Sklyer Cade: 4×400 relay (2nd) 

NYSSA 

Julianna Bowns: triple jump (2nd), Ambrie Draper: pole vault (3rd) 

ONTARIO 

Isabella Chiara: 200-meter dash (3rd) 

