Vale softball squad faces Rainier in first-round playoff game

VALE – The Vale varsity softball team will face Rainier at 3 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Vale High School in a first-round, state playoff contest.

Tickets for the game are $10 for adults and $6 for students. No passes will be accepted and all Vale High School staff and students must pay admission.

Vale (17-8) is ranked 14th by the Oregon School Activities Association and is the No. 3 seed out of the Eastern Oregon League.

Rainier, meanwhile, posted a 11-13 record for the season and is the No. 3 seed out of the Lewis and Clark League.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.