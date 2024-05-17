Nyssa News: Library seeking sneakers in fundraiser

The Enterprise

Nyssa Public Library is holding an athletic shoe drive to raise money for books and furniture and to raise awareness to summer reading program, “Read, Renew, Repeat.”

GotSneakers, which seeks to keep discarded sneakers out of the landfills, compensates organizations for the used athletic shoes they collect.

The library will earn money based on the total quantity of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected.

Jenny Simpson, library director, called it a “win-win for everyone” in a news release.

“We know that most people have extra sneakers in their closets they would like to donate rather than throw away. By doing so, we raise money for the library and help the environment and clean out your closets,” she said.

The library’s summer reading program focuses on conservation. Simpson said anyone using the library’s resources is conserving and recycling, and donating athletic sneakers helps the library continue to provide and add services.

For more information or to donate, contact the library, 541-372-2978.

For more information about GotSneakers, visit www.gotsneakers.com.

– Susan Barton, [email protected]