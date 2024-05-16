Vale, Nyssa, Adrian competitors advance to state track meet in Eugene

The Vale boys and girls track and field teams won district titles Friday, May 10, in competition at Riverside High School.

Several athletes from Vale and Nyssa qualified for the state track and field tournament to be held Thursday, May 16, at Hayward Field in Eugene. The top two finishers in each race or event at district advance to the state competition.

The Vale boys and girls teams competed against five other schools. The girls squad finished first with 238 team points, while the boys logged 187.

Meanwhile, the Nyssa girls scored 198 points to finish in second place, and the Nyssa boys scored 132, placing second. The Burns boys squad took third, with 112 points and the McLoughlin girls scored 84, for third place.

In the girls’ 100-meter race, Vale’s Haylee Cleaver took first, while teammate Claire Johnson took second. Cleaver finished first in the 200-meter race and Johnson took second.

Nyssa’s Jazmine Pascacio took first in both the 400- and 800-meter races, while Vale’s Elli Jacobs finished second in the 400-meter sprint. Vale’s Ava Collins took second in the 800-meter race.

Addie Saunders took first in both the 1500 and 3000-meter races. Nyssa’s Jazmine Pascacio took second in the 1500-meter race. Teammate Greta Chamberlain finished second in the 3000-meter contest.

Nyssa’s Chloe Johns took first in shot put and her teammate Avonlea Long finished second. Ambrie Draper placed first in pole vault and her teammate Brynlee Hartley claimed second. Cleaver finished first in long jump, while Draper took second. Julianna Bowns placed first in the triple jump with Draper second.

Vale’s Claire Johnson finished first in the high jump, while teammate Kesley Stepleton took second.

At the 4A Greater Oregon League District 6 tournament, Ontario’s Isabelle Chiara took first in both the 100- and 200-meter races to qualify for the state tournament.

At the 1A district tournament, Adrian’s Addy Martin took first in the 100- and 400-meter races while teammate Presley Speelmon took first in both the 800- and 1500-meter races.

Harper’s Lindsay Talbot took first in the 100- and 300-meter races at the 1A district championship.

For Vale, Jacobs, Cleaver and Claire and Bella Johnson took first in the 4×100 relay while Nyssa’s Karen Tellez, Hartley, Ambrie Draper and Julianna Bowns claimed second.

In the 4×400 relay, Vale’s Kaylynn Brandon, Kesley Stepleton, Elli Jacobs and Bella Johnson claimed first, while Nyssa’s Bowns, Hartley, Jazmine Pascacio and Jenny Mahnke took second.

Nyssa’s Brynlee Hartley took first in the 100-meter hurdle race, while Vale’s Bella Johnson claimed second. Johnson also took first in the 300-meter hurdle race while teammate Kesley Stepleton finished second.

For Ontario, the team of Chiara, along with Isabelle Higgins, Lynda Trejo and Jesly Meza Aviles won their 4×100 relay.

For Harper, Talbot took first in the triple jump while Jordan Valley’s Kenzie Tuttle took second in the discus. For Ontario, Isabelle Higgins took second in the long jump.

For the boys, Vale’s Skyler Cade took first in the 400-meter race and second in the 200. Nyssa’s Austin Baker placed second in the 100-meter race.

Vale’s Spur Jacobs took first in the 800-meter race while teammate Brady Jacobs finished second.

Vale’s Trevor Stewart won the 1500- and the 3000-meter races. Nyssa’s Diego Trinidad placed second in the 1500-meter contest.

Vale’s team of Colten Stepleton, Cade, Kase Schaffeld and Jacobs won both the 4×100 and 4×400 relay races.

Vale’s Brooks Haueter took first in discus, and Nyssa’s Ashton Wilson won the javelin throw. Haueter claimed second. Diesel Johnson of Vale finished first in the high jump and Nyssa’s Franny Miranda took second.

Nyssa’s Isaac Walker won both the long and triple jumps. Vale’s Ethan Mulvaney placed second in the triple jump.

At the 1A Special District 4 Championships Friday, May 10, Adrian’s boys, as a team, finished second overall while Four Rivers took tenth and Jordan Valley took eleventh. For the girls side, Adrian placed fourth and Four Rivers and Jordan Valley took twelfth and fourteenth, respectively.

Contact reporter Steven Mitchell: [email protected].