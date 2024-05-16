Letters: Reader urge voters to support Mahony

To the Editor:

We would like to encourage our friends and neighbors to re-elect Margie Mahony to the office of Justice of the Peace.

We have known Margie since she and her husband Mike moved to the area 28 years ago. We have watched her generously support and contribute to the community in a million different ways and have observed her perform a number of jobs professionally and proficiently. We admire and respect her.

Our friendship with Margie has allowed us to be involved with discussions about the Justice Court and current issues. We ask a lot of questions and we are always impressed with the answers. Margie is passionate and dedicated to her office and is always striving to improve operations. We know her to be honest and hardworking. She has done a fantastic job with her budgets. The Justice Court income is above projections and currently expenses are on track. Margie is tough, but fair. She is a huge supporter of law enforcement, and also fiercely dedicated to hearing both sides of an issue impartially – exactly what you want your Justice of the Peace to do. She works hard to hold law breakers accountable and to bring them into compliance through fines, and occasionally, programs for first time offenders.

Margie Mahony holds herself accountable, the public accountable and law enforcement accountable – all with the goal providing Malheur County the fairest and most effective Justice Court possible. We are proud of the work she is doing and encourage you to re-elect Margie Mahony.

– From Mike and Kim Recla

Recla Farms

Vale, OR

******

To the Editor:

I would like to urge Malheur County voters to cast their ballots for Margie Mahony for Justice of the Peace in the upcoming primary election. Margie has the experience, temperament and integrity to continue to serve the public in this important position. She has proven her competence as the sitting Justice of the Peace with her commitment to hard work, leadership, cooperation with community partners and continuing legal education.

I firmly believe Margie should continue in her position for another term and urge voters to join me in supporting her as the best choice for Justice of the Peace.

– From Patricia Sullivan

Ontario

