Coming Up: Merkley town hall, memorial events on tap in Malheur County

TOWN HALL: U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a town hall meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, at the Vale Senior Citizens Center, 100 Longfellow St. S. The session is the first of nine on a three-day swing through eastern Oregon.

CHOCOLATE AND WINE: Revitalize Ontario will host the Chocolate and Wine, “a flight in the park,” Saturday, May 18, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moore Park in Ontario. The event will feature wine, beer, food trucks and live music.

FISHING: The Ontario Elks Lodge is offering a free fishing day for veterans on Saturday, May 18. All veterans are invited to meet at the lodge at 8 a.m. before heading out to Owyhee Reservoir for some fishing at 10 a.m. A burger lunch will be provided.

VETERANS: Vale American Legion Post 96 will honor fallen service members with a ceremony at Valley View Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27. The Memorial Day program will be presented by Betty Duncan, commander, and the American Legion Honor Guard will present the colors, play Taps and fire a 21-gun salute.

At 1 p.m., all veterans and their families are invited to lunch at the Legion Hall, 436 Main St. N., after the ceremony. The post will serve free hamburgers and hot dogs.

CONCERT: The Treasure Valley Heritage Symphony will present its 32nd annual Pops Concert Friday, May 31 at the Four Rivers Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general seating. For more information call 541-881-5586.

HEALTHY: Family Family Health Care will hold a family health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. The event will be at the Women & Children Clinic, 840 S.W. 4th Ave., Unit 105, Ontario.

SALE: Permits are available at Vale City Hall for the Vale City Wide Yard Sale, coming up June 7-8. The permits are free but must be obtained by June 1 to have the address listed on the official map. The maps will be available at City Hall and in local businesses, as well as on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

MALHEUR CITY REUNION: The 83rd Malheur City Cemetery Association reunion is set for Sunday, May 26. The reunion and board meeting will be at the Malheur City Cemetery Reunion Hall. Plan to arrive by 11 a.m.

For more information contact, Susie Eddy at 208-739-1647 or Gary Fugate at 541-889-1996.

