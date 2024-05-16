Classifieds for the Enterprise, for the week of May 16, 2024

Now Hiring! St Peter Catholic School is looking for two licensed Elementary School Teachers for the 2024-2025 school year! If you’re seeking a fulfilling career opportunity in a faith-filled private school with small class sizes, a clear mission, and a supportive community, please consider applying! www.stpetercatholicschool.com

OSU Division of Extension and Engagement’s Extension 4-H Youth Development Program invites applications for a 4-H Administrative Program Assistant position based at the OSU Extension Service Mal-heur County Office in Ontario. This is a 12-month, full-time, classified position starting at $18.57 hourly + benefits. This position will serve Malheur County, one of 10 counties in Oregon that has been identified as a frontier county. Posting # P04794CT. Full Consideration: May 20. Closes: June 6.

Please contact Bobbi Howell at 541-881-1417.

Yard Sale Thursday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2356 Andrew Avenue in Ontario – down from Bi-Mart. Camping, fishing, tools, clothes all sizes and ages, furniture, house items, bikes, pictures, and much more.

Available Now! Small studio apartment located in Vale. One room, kitchen, and bathroom. Call 541-223-9204 for more info.

