Prep baseball: Ontario downs Nyssa/Adrian 8-1

ONTARIO – The Ontario Tigers baseball team downed the Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs 8-1 Tuesday, May 14, in the Bulldogs’ final game of the season.

The 4A Ontario Tigers baseball team is 10-12 overall and 1-11 in the Greater Oregon League. To close the season, the Tigers host Enterprise on Thursday, May 15, for a non-league game.

Tuesday’s contest was the 3A Nyssa/Adrian Bulldogs’ final game this year. The Bulldogs were 6-19 overall and 4-8 in the Special District No. 3 league.

An Ontario player slides into third base Tuesday, May 14, as a Nyssa/Adrian player jumps to avoid the collision during the Tigers 8-1 win over the Bulldogs. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).

A Nyssa/Adrian player slides head first into second base Thursday, May 14, during the team’s 8-1 loss to Ontario. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).

Ontario’s Seth Iwasa is called out at home plate Tuesday, May 14 during the the Tigers 8-1 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).

Ontario’s Abel Perez slides into third Tuesday, May 14, as a Nyssa/Adrian player reaches to tag him out during the Tigers 8-1 win over the Bulldogs. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).

An Ontario player check swings while at bat Tuesday, May 14, during his team’s 8-1 win over Nyssa/Adrian. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).

Nyssa/Adrian’s Alijah Oviedo, a freshman, fully extends to reach for a flyball Tuesday, May 14, during his team’s 8-1 loss to Ontario. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).



Nyssa/Adrian’s Jace Bateman, a senior, makes a throw Tuesday, May 14, during his team’s 8-1 loss to Ontario. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).

An Ontario player dives back to first base Tuesday, May 14, during the Tigers 8-1 win over Nyssa/Adrian. The 4A Ontario baseball team is 10-12 overall and 1-11 in the Greater Oregon League as they face Enterprise Thursday, May 16 in their final game of the season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).

Nyssa/Adrian’s Maddox Hartley, a freshman, leads off of second base Tuesday, May 14, during his team’s 8-1 loss to the Ontario Tigers. Tuesday’s game was the Bulldogs’ last of the season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).

Ontario’s Brady Cradduck, junior, at the plate Tuesday, May 14, during his team’s 8-1 win over Nyssa/Adrian. The 4A Tigers, 10-12 overall and 1-11 in the Greater Oregon League, face Enterprise in their final game of the season. (Special to the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS).



