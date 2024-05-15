Obituary for the Enterprise, for the week of May 15, 2024 : David Krause

David Krause

Feb 28, 1939 – Apr 15, 2024

David Krause was born February 28, 1939, to Elmo and Martha Collins joining sister Wanda and brothers Howard and Jerry. After Elmo’s death, Martha married Virgil Krause who was a special father for Jerry and David. They were later joined by brothers Leonard, Richard (Joe), and Ted.

David was raised during WWII and remembered having their windows facing the ocean painted black and having limited lighting. His family lived in several Oregon locations before settling in Nyssa, Oregon. He graduated from Nyssa High School in 1957.

David married Sharon Roberts on June 1, 1958. His early years were spent working for KGL Farms (Kanyo, Larry, and George Saito), Harry Jeffries Construction, Nyssa Implement, and Owyhee Irrigation District. He retired from Owyhee Irrigation District in 2004 and then he and Sharon enjoyed wintering and exploring in Arizona and surrounding areas for 10 years.

David and Sharon spent 66 years together working, traveling, and having fun. They snowmobiled (which David ran at top speed), camping and the campfire camaraderie with the Owyhee Dam being one of their favorite spots, road trips with Minard Hart, constructing heavy machine models in his shop, tinkering to make things work better, and tending his lawn and Sharon’s flowers (but he would hate to admit that). David’s love for heavy equipment was expressed in creating his models – there was never a written plan, it was all in his head.

One story involving David and Minard on one of their drives happened going across the desert around Mountain Home. They kept seeing the backs of large signs so they finally decided to stop and look at the front. They were surprised and a little unnerved to read, “Bombing Range-Do Not Enter!”

David and Sharon’s trips were a bit more planned: to Illinois and England to visit Sharon’s brother Wayne and the Caterpillar plants; Hoover Dam where David was impressed by the magnitude of the project and infrastructure; several trips to Disneyland – again enjoying the mechanics behind it; Mexico; Canada; to visit Arizona friends; Seattle and the Space Needle/Duck Boat excursions; and Dome Liner train trips to name just a few.

David’s love of learning about machinery, mechanical science, and technology made him a wealth of information. He was a good friend, ready to lend a helping hand, a tool, or an idea if you were willing to listen and learn. He loved sharing the details of how he built his models.

David is survived by his wife Sharon, the love of his life for 66 years; brothers Jerry Collins, Leonard (Karen) Krause, Joe (Hallie) Krause and Ted (Zida) Krause; sister-in-law Karen (Jim Carroll); brother-in-law Wayne (Nelda) Roberts; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Howard, and sister Wanda.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 24, at Owyhee Cemetery, Owyhee Avenue, Nyssa, Oregon. Please join us afterwards at the Nyssa Senior Citizens Center, corner of 4th and Good Street for refreshments and visiting.

