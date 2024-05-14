Ontario’s airport appreciation day showcases vintage planes, flybys

ONTARIO – Vintage and new planes were the main attractions at the Ontario Municipal Airport during the airport appreciation event, Saturday, May 11.
The free event included flybys along with tours inside classic planes. Meanwhile, pilots from across the region flew into the airport to show off their aircraft during the event, which began at 8 a.m. and ran until 3 p.m.
The event was originally dubbed the Ontario Airshow but was reconfigured as airport appreciation day.
