Ontario’s airport appreciation day showcases vintage planes, flybys

ONTARIO – Vintage and new planes were the main attractions at the Ontario Municipal Airport during the airport appreciation event, Saturday, May 11.

The free event included flybys along with tours inside classic planes. Meanwhile, pilots from across the region flew into the airport to show off their aircraft during the event, which began at 8 a.m. and ran until 3 p.m.

The event was originally dubbed the Ontario Airshow but was reconfigured as airport appreciation day.

John Wagner, Boise, shows off the cockpit of his Aviat Husky single-engine airplane at the airport appreciation event at the Ontario Municipal Airport, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A Douglas A-4 Skyhawk was also on display at the appreciation event at the Ontario Municipal Airport, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A pilot’s helmet stands ready in the cockpit of an airplane at the appreciation event at the Ontario Municipal Airport, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Mike McDougall, of Fighting Classics, gives a quick tour of the cockpit of the Grumman S-2 Tracker he is in the process of restoring. The Grumman S-2 was among a number of vintage airplanes on hand at the appreciation event at the Ontario Municipal Airport, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Chris Lefave, Boise, works on a North American Navion airplane Saturday, May 11, at the appreciation event at the Ontario Municipal Airport, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The British Aerospace Harrier jet sits in a hangar at the Ontario Municipal Airport. The Harrier, a vertical/short takeoff and landing jet, is currently under restoration by Fighting Classics. The plane was among many on display at the appreciation event at the Ontario Municipal Airport, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

John Wagner, Boise, talks about the unique abilities of his Aviat Husky, two-seat, high-wing light airplane at the airport appreciation event at the Ontario Municipal Airport, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Local kids, Ollie and Evie Schow, stand in the hatchway of a Grumman S-2 Tracker during the appreciation event at the Ontario Municipal Airport, Saturday, May 11. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

